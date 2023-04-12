Special Lambeg drum dedicated in memory of Orange stalwart

A WELL-known figure in drumming circles across the North has been immortalised on his own instrument, thanks to members of his surviving family.

The dedication of the Lambeg drum in question, once owned by the late Sammy Taylor, has taken place at Ballinderry Orange Hall, outside Cookstown.

Mr Taylor was a well-known figure in drumming circles some years ago, going back to his childhood days, and right up to his death.

The Weir family, relatives of the drumming stalwart, found their grandfather’s old drum, purchased it back, and then commissioned banner artist William Magowan, of Brush Creations, to paint a portrait of Sammy on the instrument.

Mr Taylor had also been a lifelong member of his local Orange lodge, and so it was fitting to have the dedication at Ballinderry Hall, where he had been a loyal attender, as well as living a good part of his younger life just next door to the hall in the family home.

The drum was unveiled by Sammy’s remaining children, Sandy, Leslie and Doreen Taylor.

Paul Coleman, Killyman District Chaplain, dedicated the drum for the family.

The dedication night had a good attendance of family, lodge members, drummers and friends.

His great-grandson, Nathan Weir, nephew, Graham Spratt, the Ballinderry lodge’s worshipful master, William Jeffers and Ian Weir said a few words about Sammy’s family history and drumming.

To round the night off, a great supper was had by all.

The Weir family would like to thank all those who shared in their evening of dedication and helped in any way to make the night such a special one to cherish.