Stewartstown evening to remember Joe McKelvey and the Civil War

COMMUNITY stalwart Johnny Rush has been instrumental in the organisation of an evening to remember the centenary of the execution of Stewartstown born man, Joe McKelvey.

The event will be held on Friday, December 9 in St Mary’s Parochial Hall Stewartstown at 8pm sharp.

After making some enquiries and enlisting some local people with an interest in this, it was decided to invite the definitive expert on the life of Joe McKelvey.

Jim ‘Flash’ McVeigh, historian and author of ‘Goodbye Dearest Heart, The Story of Lieutenant General Joseph McKelvey 1898-1922’ will deliver a talk on this local man and his significant contribution to Irish freedom.

Eamonn Campbell came on board to assemble local traditional singers and the evening will be interspersed with songs of the Civil War period – Sean Larkin, Ballyseedy Cross, The Galtee Mountain Boy and Take it down from the Mast.