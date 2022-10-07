Stone seat unveiled at Bessy Bell to celebrate organ donation

A BRAND new stone seat for walking enthusiasts and weary travellers has been unveiled on Bessy Bell Mountain to mark ‘Organ Donation Week’.

Delighted organisers of the project, Friends of the Glens, celebrated the launch during a special event which saw a number of local organ donation recipients speak movingly about the impact that organ donation has had on their lives, and the lives of their families.

Installed by local volunteers, the stone for the seat was donated by the King family of Knockmoyle, who had used it formerly in their flax mill.

Friends of the Glens has been the host of a now-annual New Year’s Day walk to the summit of Bessy Bell Mountain for a number of years, which raises awareness of the need for organ donation.

The group has also sought the support of, and worked with, council officers from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to ensure that the trail on Bessy Bell is now way-marked and very accessible from the main A5 Beltany Road (with parking at Mellon Country Inn).

Friends of the Glens say they are grateful to those who made this project possible.

The group further expressed their thanks to those who gave up their time to install the seat, and acknowledged the kindness of local landowners who have also been hugely supportive.

Friends of the Glens will continue to host walks in the local area.