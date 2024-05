ONE of the north west’s most popular celebrations returns next week with the Strabane Summer Jamm festival on Saturday, June 8.

The festival draws crowds from all over, with activities for people of all ages and this year there is a packed programme of fabulous and fun events.

Launching the event yesterday (Wednesday), Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Patricia Logue, said, “Strabane Summer Jamm is one of those events that puts a smile on everyone’s face. It’s a great day out for all the family, with so many fun activities for the kids and plenty of entertainment for the adults too.

“The festival just takes over the entire town, attracting visitors from all over, which is great for the local economy. It’s an opportunity to really showcase Strabane and its many wonderful shops and businesses, as well as our fabulous local hospitality.”

To really get people in the festival mood, Cullen’s funfair will be taking up residence in the Canal St Carpark with thrills and spills aplenty for all ages from Thursday, June 6 before the big event itself on Saturday.

If that’s not enough to get the adrenalin going, then head over to Castle Place where Urban Excel will get people up to speed in their Parkour play station and help them brush up on their BMX skills. Not to mention busting some moves in their break-dance workshops.

From here it’s onto Castle Street and a step back in time to the Jurassic period to visit the Baby Dino Petting Zoo where you can pet, feed and learn about various species of baby dinosaurs.Visitors will learn about the science behind fossils, experience a fossil dig and have the opportunity to create a fossil of their very own.

In Your Space Circus will be spreading the fun to Abercorn Square with appearances from the warm hearted Lukey Luke, the oh so elegant Butterflies, the air band Steampunks and the hilarious Frankie Magiligan.

Pick up some new skills in the Circus workshop running from 1-3pm, followed up by the Drum Circle from 3pm – 5pm. Main Street will be a hive of activity and entertainment with live music, cute critters at the Kidz Farm, market stalls and on street animation throughout the day.

From 1pm – 4pm the Alley Theatre will also be buzzing as the resident DJ keeps the tunes coming, while an array of creative workshops and arts and crafts will keep the kids entertained.

For more on all that’s happening throughout the day go to – www.derrystrabane.com/subsites/summer-jamm