Strabane man hails ‘exciting’ World Cup atmosphere in Qatar

THE World Cup in Qatar kicked off last Sunday with both excitement and controversy still swarming around a tournament usually dubbed ‘football’s greatest show on earth’.

Hordes of fans have already swarmed to the tiny oil-rich emirate to see the world’s greatest players battle it out for the trophy while, in comparison, debate remained with reports of human rights violations, mistreatment of migrant workers and the furore over the anti LGBTQIA+ stance taken by the country – a furore only compounded by FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s ill-judged press conference the day before the tournament began.

A Strabane man, Colin Kelly, who has lived in Qatar for the past three years, told the Chronicle what life is like in the country now that the tournament has finally begun.

“There’s been a real vibe over here at the minute, one that’s been building ever since I’ve been here; it’s definitely exciting. The Qataris have been building up to this moment for the past ten years or so and the entire country is hoping that the tournament goes well, considering how much money has been pumped into it. It isn’t just the ruling classes either; ordinary Qataris are also nervous for the tournament to go well, despite the obvious controversies which have dogged the tournament so far.

“I personally haven’t seen any bother since Sunday, from either police or fans, aside from a lot of concern over traffic and the issues that may cause for people going about their day and fans looking to attend games, a lot of whom have already arrived. Schools have shut for the month of the (tournament) and you need to advance book for the pub.”

Yes, you read that right – the pub.

“It’s true that alcohol is prohibited here for the most part, but hotels have bars, pubs and café’s where you are allowed a drink. The price of a pint is £13 so, as you can imagine, people go in search of happy hours and deals. Buying alcohol and taking into your own home is also allowed. To do this you need a licence which you can get if your employer provides a permission letter to the sales centre, which they provide you with a licence to go and buy the booze.”

The hosts kicked the tournament off on Sunday with a 2-1 loss to South American minnows Ecuador; the first time in its history a host tournament has lost their opening game.

Rumours had also arisen during the build-up that ‘fans’ were being paid to attend games in an attempt by Qatar’s rulers to boost figures to detract from the controversies. Colin says that this isn’t something he has seen.

“I’ve heard the rumours that fans are being paid to go. I do know that a lot of locals are attending the games, whether it’s through force or not I couldn’t comment on that. The Qataris really love their football I can tell you – my office is festooned with decorations! As people are probably aware, Qatar is home to over a million people from the sub-Indian continent, whose own teams didn’t make it. That said, each one I speak to has chosen a country to get behind. Some of my colleagues who hail from Pakistan are supporting the likes of France and Germany.

“When I ask them why they pick these particular teams the answer always is ‘because we enjoy watching them play!’

“I’ll be attending my first game on Friday, Netherlands vs Ecuador and I’m hoping for a great game in a nice atmosphere!”