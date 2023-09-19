Strabane man honoured for foster care

A STRABANE man who has fostered 30 children over the last decade, says he was “elated” to be recognised at the NI Foster Care Awards ceremony.

Seamus McAteer, who has made the north coast his home, was honoured alongside his wife, Joanne at a glittering ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Belfast. The couple took home the Excellence in Foster Care plaque for their sterling work in fostering so many children in need.

“We’re overjoyed, we really are,” said Seamus. “Joanne began fostering before we got married, around 2020, and it continued after we got wed. We have seen numerous children come through the door ever since we began fostering and, along with two children apiece from previous relationships, it’s fair to say that we’ve been one big happy family since the get-go.

Advertisement

“At present, we have three children at home, one seven-and-a-half, one at 13 and one at 18 . All of the children who come to us do so on a long-term basis and once they hit 18, they can choose to move on or stay.”

Asked what inspired the couple to take on fostering, Seamus offered, “Simply put, it’s about seeing children who are less fortunate in life have the opportunity for a new beginning; a fresh start in a family home where love, care and security are always at the forefront of their lives. There are times when its challenging that’s for sure.”

The couple were nominated for the award by their LINK worker at Social Services who thought that their fostering care needed recognition and following a Zoom interview, the nomination was secured. Seamus admits ‘there were tears’ when the couple’s names were called out.

He concluded by saying, “It’s a huge thing for us to be recognised at highest level for our fostering and vitally important that we ensure the children get a second chance in a loving home.

“I’m still pounding the beat as a postman and Joanne is a hairdresser, but fostering is basically our full-time job and, God willing, it will always be so until we can’t do it anymore.”