Strabane man’s bid to ride for glory

A YOUNG Strabane cyclist will pit his skills against the best cyclists from across the globe (for his age group), after he was selected for Team Ulster to take part in a prestigious race in Belgium.

Fifteen-year-old Conor Kelly is one member of the 16-strong group who will be racing in two different events over the course of a week.

Conor’s father Shane this week spoke of his immense pride over his son’s achievement.

“We’re delighted, absolutely over the moon that Conor has been chosen for this opportunity,” he said. “Conor will be taking part in two races; one called the Herzele and the other called Montenaken which take in some of the famous climbs in the Paris Roubaix one day race, notoriously dubbed ‘The Hell of the North’. He will be up against some of the best riders in the world.”

Conor has been a member of Strabane Lifford Cycling Club for the past four years, catching the riding big from his dad Shane.

Despite his young age, Conor will participate in the Under-17 category going up against more experienced riders. However Shane insists he’s “up for the challenge.”

Shane continued, “These races represent the absolute pinnacle for cyclists in Conor’s age range.

“Conor has been training intensely in order to get ready for next month, feeling very confident although he understands this represents a completely different experience compared to what he’s used to… at present he trains six days a week; four on the bike and two in the gym, riding around 220-240 miles a week.”

Unfortunately for Shane and family, they’re unable to go along and support Conor in his endeavour due to a strict ‘no families’ rule.

Conor and Team Ulster will fly out to Belgium on the third week of July for a week and will be hoping to return triumphant.