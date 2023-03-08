Strabane Winter Health Initiative helped over 300 people

THE stunning generosity of local people has once again been exemplified after 300 families were said to have received support from the Strabane Winter Health Initiative.

Taking place over the past few months, the initiative was organised by Strabane and District Caring Services (SDCS). This week, the organisation’s community development officer, Chris McDaid, said the whole project would not have been possible were it not for the dedication of volunteers, and the generosity of the Strabane community.

In partnership with Strabane BID and the Department for Communities SDCS were able to provide 100 winter health packs to local homes, 100 meals were delivered to families in need on Christmas Day and a further 85 people were hosted for dinner on the day. As well as that, 100 winter coats, jackets and hats were distributed to those in need, 500 chilled food items were provided for the most vulnerable and £300 in vouchers were handed for some local households.

Chris McDaid this week paid tribute to both the community and business sectors in the town for ‘rolling up their sleeves’ and helping where they could.

“Despite the very obvious challenges presented by the current economic crisis and cost of living increases, the community and business sectors in Strabane support their own. It comes as no surprise that many individuals and families in the Strabane district are finding it difficult to make ends meet in recent times with the cost of life’s essentials increasing day by day. Add to that the financial pressure associated with the Christmas period, the recent cold weather and the rising cost of fuel and energy, it is little wonder some find it tough.

“When the need was perhaps greater than ever before, the Strabane community stood together and made a real difference.”

He continued, “It is important to give thanks to the tireless work which went into making this happen. The Strabane Winter Health initiative has been able to provide much needed support to the most vulnerable in the community at the point of need.”

Mr McDaid thanked all the local businesses for their contribution to the scheme.

He continued, “In addition, it is important that we don’t forget the various community sectors which were instrumental in the effective planning and delivery of the project, including Fountain Street Community Development Association, SPARYA, Melmount Community Forum, Strabane Community Project, Holy Cross, the Koram Centre, SECA, Strabane Health Improvement Project and Lisnafin/Ardnalee Trust Cross Community Development Association.

“Their kind support has made Strabane Winter Health 2022 a resounding success and we look forward to their support in the year ahead!”