Strabane woman shares her experience as a mature student

MORE often than not, when you’re making those rudimentary decisions about which direction to steer your ship, you’re young, inexperienced and overwhelmed.

You’re a teen – a student on the precipice of making the greatest, or not-so-greatest, decision of your life.

You select a degree, and with it, begin to design a plan for yourself – constructing, what you believe to be, a fulfilling, stimulating and successful path.

Everything rides on this one decision – or does it?

Louise Hamilton is the prime example of someone who has navigated her way through an unconventional educational journey – returning to university as a mature student, – and ending up happier than ever.

In her formative years, Louise opted to study ‘Business’ in Leeds, later purchasing Joe’s Traditional Fish and Chips in 2006, following in the entrepreneurial footsteps of her mother and father, Charlie and Ruth, who own Spar in Castlederg.

But after her long-term relationship ended, Louise found herself lost and unsure.

“I found myself a bit adrift, not sure what my future was going to look like,” began Louise. “I began to think about what I had wanted when I was younger.”

While Louise had always wanted to pursue art, the desire got lost beneath the urge to choose a more ‘practical and realistic’ option.

And as Louise pulled her past ambitions back to the surface, she applied to go to University – Goldsmith University of London, no less.

Goldsmith University is renowned as being one of the top universities for Art in the world.

“I got an interview and was offered a place,” she said. “I was elated and terrified at the same time, but not wanting to live with regrets, I decided to go and give it to Christmas.”

Louise recalled the immense pressure across the three years – but her efforts weren’t fruitless.

The aspiring artist was shortlisted for the Bloomberg New Contemporaries in 2019.

Graduating in 2019, Louise then returned home and continued chasing the dream of becoming an internationally exhibiting artist.

“I applied for the Master in Fine Art (MFA) in Photography in Belfast in September 2020,” she continued. “The first couple of weeks were easy, but convincing myself to see it through was the difficult part, once the excitement wore off and deadlines were looming.”

Louise was faced with intense challenges during this time.

She was struck by the Covid-19 virus, facing a long and arduous recovery, and not long after, she discovered that she was infertile.

“In October that year, I discovered that I was infertile, and nothing could be done,” she said. “And so, when I started back at University, I made my project about the experience of infertility.

“Being a mature student works really well in a creative environment because you have much more life experience to draw upon when making work; your concerns and perspectives are very different from a much younger person,” she added.

The decision to continue with her studies was one that Louise never regretted – having provided her with a much-needed sense of purpose in a time of uncertianty.

“I’m very happy with the path I took; it was difficult, but very enjoyable and rewarding. I wouldn’t change any of it and it gave me a direction when I really needed one,” said Louise. “I have exhibited in galleries in London, and the MFA show was in the Belfast Exposed Gallery in Belfast.

“I got my results and graduated last week; achieving a distinction for my Masters. I’m proud of the work I produced in my dissertation.

“I am happiest when I’m creating, it has changed my outlook on life, particularly a life without kids,” she added.

Louise offered up some insightful advice to students who are expecting their results this August.

“I would say not to get too stressed out,” she said, “This set of results is just one set of results at one particular point in time.

“If you don’t get the grades you need to get into your chosen course, there are lots of options,” she said.

“Choose a subject that you are interested in studying, not the one that seems ‘practical’.

“There is far too much pressure put on young people about these exams.

“If you really want to do something, you will find a way.”

Louise recalled many times when she would question her motivation – wondering why she bothered with the added stress and pressure. At which point she reminded herself of a statement which was written across the front of her notebook.

“If your why isn’t big enough, then your excuses will be.”