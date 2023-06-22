Strictly starstruck as TV dance pro surprises superfan

It was hard to tell who was more starstruck when Strictly Come Dancing supremo, Kevin Clifton surprised an ecstatic Strabane superfan recently.

Bernadette Foley was shell-shocked when the professional dancer on the hit series turned up especially to meet her during rehearsals at Stage Beyond Theatre Company in Derry, which is supported by National Lottery funding through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

The Strictly Come Dancing favourite was starring in ‘Strictly Ballroom: The Musical’ at the Millennium Forum on its current UK tour alongside Coronation Street star and Dancing on Ice finalist, Fay Brookes.

Bernadette and her sister had booked tickets for the final night of the show, but she also dreamt of meeting her dance idol in person.

And just like the title of one of the smash-hit songs from Strictly Ballroom, ‘Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps,’ she never stopped believing it might just happen.

Stage Beyond pulled out all the stops to help Bernadette’s dream become a reality, and Kevin’s agent, Ollie Thomson, duly responded to make the magic happen.

Bernadette explained, “I have wanted to meet Kevin for such a long time, and as Stage Beyond are the resident theatre company at the Millennium Forum, I really hoped he could pop in and say hello.

“However, our rehearsal schedules were at different times, and I thought I’d just have to wait and see him appear on stage later in the week.

“I was so shocked and delighted that I screamed with excitement when he just magically appeared in The Studio right in the middle of rehearsals for our upcoming production!

“It was probably one of the best surprises ever.

“I’ve been a fan for so long, and to physically meet him, get an autograph, a selfie, and a couple of hugs from him was brilliant…

“It was a nice surprise when he turned on his phone screen and showed me his partner, Stacey Dooley, and baby daughter, Minnie.

“I congratulated him on the birth of Minnie, and then, without prompting, he turned around and said Stage Beyond is the best in the world.

“It meant a lot to hear him give us a big shout out for our show. I wouldn’t have had this amazing experience if I was not part of Stage Beyond, so I feel very privileged to be a member.

The award-winning Stage Beyond Theatre Company for adults with learning disabilities perform their new variety show ‘Unstoppable’ in St Columb’s Hall, Derry, on this Saturday (June 24) at 7.30pm.

Tickets are limited.

For booking enquiries, please email stagebeyond@aol.com