Tenth anniversary celebrations for Omagh District U3A

A SPECIAL afternoon of entertainment was held in St Columba’s Parish Hall to celebrate ten years of Omagh District U3A (University of the Third Age).

The celebrations started with live music from the Strule River String Band which was followed by a afternoon tea.

The afternoon concluded with a quiz with prizes on offer and an array of activities for all in attendance.

The Univeristy of the Third Age is an international movement whose aims are to educate and stimulate mainly retired members of the community, bringing people together to develop interests and to continue learning in a friendly, informal environment.

It provides a wide range of opportunities for people to come together, to learn from each other and to explore new ideas, skills and activities together..

Chairman, Philip Faithfull said, “The Omagh District U3A owes a lot to the previous office bearers and committee members who started the original group and those who kept it going through the dark days of Covid-19.

“It continues to attract a wide range of interests and in a time where isolation and loneliness are high on the agenda it offers friendship and wide range interest groups to all in their third age”

Omagh U3A meets on the second Monday of each month at St Columba’s church hall at 2pm.

“It gives people the opportunity to get involved in a variety of groups including drama, walking, travel, reading, history, singing, yoga, crafts, quizzing and going to the theatre,” Mr Faithful continued.

“If people have a particular interest then a new group can easily be formed to progress it.”

The Omagh U3A committee extend their thanks to previous and present members for their support throughout the last ten years and for giving their time, knowledge and expertise to promote the aims of the University of the Third Age.