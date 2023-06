UPWARDS of 2,000 people took part in the inaugural ‘Walk of Hope’ last week.

Held on the longest day of the year (June 21), the walk began at Melvin Sports Complex, and took in the three bridges of Strabane.

The event, which raised over £8,000 for local charities, replaced the Strabane leg of ‘Darkness Into Light Walk’, which took place earlier in the year in Castlederg.

Advertisement

“A huge crowd in the region of 2,000 people of all ages took park in the emotional walk – the largest Strabane has ever seen,” a spokesperson for the Walk of Hope explained.

“Wednesday was the longest day of the year – the Summer Solstice – which signifies the beginning of Summer which is generally associated with bright days and positivity, this being a core message from all who took part.”

The purpose of this walk was to raise money for local mental health and addiction facilities which will directly benefit the community, and to give local people an opportunity to come out and walk in solidarity with those who are suffering.

The spokesperson continued, “There was a strong message of support – there are organisations who are in this community who can, and will, support you, and there are people all around you right now, who will support you. We are all in this together.

“The committee were heartened to see so many young people turning up to walk with their friends and enjoy being a part of the event – because they are the future of this town, and it is them who will be setting the example in the years ahead.

“To see them talking, and enjoying the walk, and know that they not only heard the message, but are part of the message, is one of the key takeaways from the event.

“The total raised was £8,135, and this will be split between The Northlands Addiction Centre, The Koram Centre and Strabane Health Improvement Project who all provide critical interventions and support for people struggling with issues such as mental health, addiction, suicide and bereavement.

Advertisement

“One of the aims of this event was that local people raise money for local services – and we are delighted with the response.

“But the main reason we were all there was more than that – we wanted people to turn up and to show those that are suffering, for whatever reason that we are here, we will walk beside you and we will be here for you – we may not be able to take away your burdens but we will help you carry them.”

The organising committee would like to thank and the local people, businesses and volunteers who made the event the success that it was.