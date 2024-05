THE conditions were kind to the thousands of Tyrone natives that turned out to enjoy the spring sunshine at the North’s largest agricultural exhibition last week.

With the weather fair and spirits high, it is estimated that over 100,000 people attended the 155th Balmoral Show.

Running over four days, this year’s event saw around 4,000 livestock entries and nearly 600 trade and exhibitor stands at the Eikon Centre, near Lisburn.

Farmers, equestrians and families joined a host of magnificent beasts to celebrate one of the North’s most heritage-rich industries, and there was no shortage of competitive success for folk from the Red Hand County.

Cookstown men, Callum Innes and Jonathan Doyle’s Aberdeen Angus Heifer, Drumhill Queen, won Class 554 and Reserve Champion.

The show proved a big scalp for the proud farming people of Newtownstewart, with Albert and Judith Baxter picking up some silverware.

Joshua Keys from Fivemiletown also received a prestigious recognition for his prize-winning sheep.

In the horseriding section of the show, Tyrone competitor Olivia Roulston rode her Mare Drumrankin Ebony to victory in the Bluefrog 5-Year-Old Championship.

But the acquisition of silverware was not the preserve of the adults; pupils representing St John’s Primary School, Moy were awarded a special Ulster Wool Innovators 2024 certificate.

However, to focus only on winners and losers would be to miss the point of the Balmoral show.

Though the competitions provide a focal point to the four days of fun, the real meaning and value is to be found on the peripheries, where the kids play, old friends reconnect, and the community come together to share their mutual love of a distinct and enduring way of life.