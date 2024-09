This week Melvin Sports Complex will host the inaugural Bob McCallion Memorial Tournament, honouring the late Terence ‘Bob’ McCallion, a founding member of Strabane Athletic.

Mr McCallion passed away suddenly on Christmas Eve last year, leaving his family and the local football community devastated.

Ten months on, the tournament will bring together friends, family, and football enthusiasts to remember the local man’s contributions to the club and his passion for the sport.

Organised by Strabane Athletic, the event on Sunday of next week (October 6) is expected to draw a large crowd as the community pays tribute to one of its beloved members.

Committee member and friend Marcel Griffin explained, “Terence was, alongside myself, John ‘Scaldy’ Roulston and current chairman Seamus McElroy one of the founder members of Strabane Athletic when we set the club up way back in June of 2010. During his association with the club, Bob took on coaching and management roles within the club and was instrumental in helping us raise thousands for the club over the years. In his time, Bob was a nifty little player as well; dynamic and quick, skilful and competitive; he had a combative attitude for someone of his size and physique. He’ll be sorely missed.

“We always had it in our heads that we’d do something to honour his memory so that’s how the tournament idea came about. It’s only taken us a few weeks to organise everything. We already have the eight teams required.”

He continued, “The committee spoke to Bob’s parents Majella and Pat before going ahead and they gave us their blessing and were so happy we chose to remember him in this way. We will be raising money on the day for a charity of Majella and Pat’s choice as well.”

With the roster of teams now full the stage is set for a feast of football to remember one of Strabane Athletics’ most beloved coaches. The tournament will take place between 1pm and 3pm on the day and everyone is welcome to attend.