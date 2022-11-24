Traffic and travel advice for Strabane Christmas Lights switch on

Members of the public attending the Magical Procession around Strabane Town Centre for the switching on of the Christmas lights from 4.30pm to 5.30pm on Saturday November 26 are asked to familiarise themselves with the traffic and travel advice for the event.

This Saturday’s parade will leave from Dock Street to Railway Street leading John Wesley Street, Main Street, Market Street and Castle Place, Castle Street, before coming out on to Abercorn Square and finishing on Railway Road.

While there are no plans to close any roads, Council will have contingencies in place to restrict traffic movement, if necessary, for public safety and to accommodate the parade.

Advertisement

The streets that are most likely to be impacted during the event are Railway Road, Abercorn Square, Main Street, Market Street.

Organisers will seek to minimise any impacts on local businesses but it is advisable to be prepared for the possibility of some disruption.

Any last minute communications will be issued via Council’s social media channels in advance of the event.

Drivers are reminded that normal on street parking restrictions will be in place and that they should avoid parking anywhere where they may be blocking entrances to residences or businesses or where they may be obstructing emergency access routes.

Existing car parking areas that will be available include: Butcher Street Carpark, John Wesley Street Carpark, Canal Street Carpark, Christy’s Carpark, Upper Main Street and Bowling Green Carpark.

Event goers are urging everyone to wrap up warm to guarantee enjoying the festive fun safely.

Also on this date the town centre will be alive with the sound of Christmas music with entertainment on offer leading up to the enchanting light switch-on.

Advertisement

From 2pm, Santa and Mrs Claus will be welcoming all the boys and girls into the town centre with storytelling and plenty of opportunities for a sneaky Christmas selfie with the main man himself.

Comedy duo, Two Snow Angels, will be performing in the town from 2:30pm until 4:30pm, as well as the LED Hoop Elf.

The Class Act Choir will be singing all the festive favourites from 2pm to 3pm followed by the harmonious Strabane Brass Band who will be playing in Abercorn Square from 3pm to 4pm.