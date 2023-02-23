Tributes flood in for Joe: An ‘integral part’ of Ballymagorry

THE head of the Brighter Ballymagorry Development Group (BBDG) has led tributes to the well-known and popular Joe Melarkey, who passed away last week.

Leslie Hetherington fondly remembered his great friend in a touching tribute, remarking that, “Joe was an integral part of the community in Ballymagorry.”

Originally from the Waterside area of Derry, Mr Melarkey was a valued member of the village where he lived with his wife, Maria, and children, Joseph and Aine.

Leslie continued, “Back in 2015, he and I organised a series of selection boxes for local children, and a fireside quiz for the community.

“It was in that moment that the Brighter Ballymagorry Development Group was born. Joe was a founder member, trustee, and a committed member of the group; always looking out for the betterment of Ballymagorry, and always eager to organise and participate in anything connected to Ballymagorry.

“He will be sadly missed.”

Locals in Ballymagorry, Strabane, and beyond expressed shock at Mr Melarkey’s passing, while others called him ‘a true gentleman’.

Máirtín Ó Donnghaíle paid his own tribute to Joe, whom he met during their tenure at catering college.

He said, “Joe had been a big part of the Ballymagorry/Strabane community, being co-founder of the Brighter Ballymagorry Development Group. He had also developed another passion in painting portraits, and took great delight in sending me pictures of them.

“Joe had so much more to give to his family, friends and community, but God needed him more. Your memory will live long in our hearts fella. I have lost a good friend.”

Joe is survived by wife, Marie, children, Joseph and Aine, mother, Margaret, siblings, Donna, Peter, Mark, and Paul. His funeral took place on Saturday at Sacred Heart Church on the Derry Road, and he was interred in the adjoining cemetery.