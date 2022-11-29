Tributes paid following death of Strabane golfer in Portugal

Heartfelt tributes have been paid following the sudden death of Strabane man, Mark Doherty.

Mr Doherty, who was originally from Strabane, passed away while playing a round with friends at the the Dom Pedro Millennium Golf Club on the Algarve.

The popular committee member got into difficulties on the 8th hole of the course in Vilamoura. Multiple efforts were made to save him but he sadly died a short time later in hospital.

A spokesperson for Letterkenny Golf Club described Mr Doherty as a “quality player” who would be sadly missed. They added that a minute’s silence was observed at this week’s Committee of Management meeting in recognition of his contribution to the club over many years.

“He guided the club in his role as treasurer through difficult years,” they said.

“On the field of play Mark was a quality golfer still playing off a ten handicap. He won everything that could be won but his greatest satisfaction came in being part of the winning Ulster Cup team in 2010.

“Our thoughts are with Mark’s colleagues who remain in Portugal and who are shocked and saddened at what has happened. Mark has been a regular on this trip since the beginning almost 20 years ago.”

The spokesperson added that they wished the group a safe return on what will be an emotional journey home in the coming days.

“Our sympathies go to Mark’s wife Anne, his son Ciaran and the wider Doherty family. Also to his cousin Diarmaid, the Club’s public relations officer.”