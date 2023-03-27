Tributes to popular businessman who brought employment to Fintona

TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular businessman who was highly respected by the community in Fintona.

Garvan Hegarty, who successfully ran Hegarty’s SuperValu in the town for many years, died last week.

Mr Hegarty purchased the Fintona store in 2006 and subsequently built it into a successful business, providing employment for people in the area.

He was proud of the store, and the fact that it was attracting customers from beyond the immediate vicinity of Fintona.

In 2015, celebrity chef, Neven Maguire, was on hand to open a revamped premises which continued to grow over the years.

More recently, though, Mr Hegarty had sold the Fintona premises.

The Fintona Community Forum, of which Mr Hegarty was a founder member, paid tribute to his efforts in developing the SuperValu, and, in particular, the provision of employment for so many people locally.

They said, “Garvan was always a great community man, and supported community events that were held in Fintona. He was very supportive of the Fintona Community Forum over the years.

“Garvan was very well-liked and respected by the local community, and people are very saddened at his passing.”

Mr Hegarty is survived by his wife, Karen, son, Connor (Tamar) and Laura, grandchildren, Orla, his sister, Eilish and brothers, Patrick, Thomas and Fergus.