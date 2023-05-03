Tullylagan Pipe Band release special book for 100th birthday

IN celebration of their 100th birthday, the Tullylagan Pipe Band have released a very special book which documents its rich and tuneful history over the past century.

With the fitting title, ‘Tullylagan Pipe Band 1923 – 2023’, the book was expertly written by Trevor Hassin, who has a lifetime association with the band.

Through diligent research, unwavering dedication and skilful composition, Trevor has produced a record in perpetuity of how the band was formed, its involvement over the past 100 years with the local community in Mid Ulster through its members and activities, and, of course, the band’s many achievements in pipe band competitions.

Advertisement

Featuring 146 pages and 200 photographs, the attractively-designed book has also been dedicated to the band’s president, Jim Warnock, who is now in his 104th year.

Mr Warnock has been involved in the band all his life, and he was able to provide excellent first- hand accounts of the band’s early years.

For the past 100 years, the aim of Tullylagan Pipe Band has been to provide expert tuition in playing the Highland Bagpipes, and drumming to young boys and girls in the local community, so that they later become band members and perform successfully at public events and pipe band competitions.

This goal is certainly still as relevant today, and Tullylagan is one of a very few pipe bands in Northern Ireland to have both a senior band and a development band.

The book, launched recently at the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, costs £20, is available for purchase now by contacting a band member.