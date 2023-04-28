Twinkle-toed dancer Barry wins his third world title

A TALENTED member of a well-known Omagh Irish dancing school has been named a world champion for an amazing third time.

Barry Teague, of the Baxter School of Irish Dancing, won the Under-19 title at the recent World Championships in Killarney.

The three-time world champion has recently returned from Florida, where he had been performing as a professional Irish dancer at Raglan Road in the Disney Springs resort.

Advertisement

Barry also came first in both his solo rounds at the prestigious event.

He was one of a number of dancers from the local school to enjoy success during this year’s World Championships.

Tom Lannon was a medal winner in the Over-19 Mens solo category. Tom was also placed fifth in both solo jig and solo reel.

Meanwhile, Aisling Teague came tenth overall in the Senior Ladies category. Aisling now plans to progress further in her dancing career by completing her TCRG Irish dancing teacher examinations in June.