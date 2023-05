CELEBRATIONS took place all across Tyrone this weekend for the Coronation of King Charles III.

Hundreds of people partied throughout the county as schools, Orange lodges, and community groups held various events to mark the historical occasion, which was held at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning.

While weather conditions in London perhaps didn’t work out in the new King’s favour, this didn’t deter the people of the county as they marked his crowning.

Among the many festivities, Omagh Rugby Club hosted a jam-packed free family fun day that included amusements with a bouncy castle and a rodeo bull, as well as entertainment from a string of local talent such as Strule River Band, Edenderry Pipe Band, and Churchill Silver Band.

Meanwhile, celebrations in Dungannon took place on Hill of the O’Neill with a free community arts and family fun day that included face painting, arts and crafts, amusements and live music from Dungannon Silver Band and the Swingtime Starlets.

Elsewhere, parties took place throughout estates, streets and communities across the North.

King Charles III’s coronation was the first of a British monarch in the 21st century as well as the first to be seen live around the world, and the 40th coronation to be held at Westminster Abbey since the Coronation of William the Conqueror in 1066.