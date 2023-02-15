Tyrone couple donate over £2,000 in memory of baby Oisin

A FIVEMILETOWN couple has donated more than £2,000 to the South West Acute Hospital in memory of their baby son, on what would have been his third birthday.

On February 6, 2020, Mairead and Gareth Phair delivered their beautiful baby boy Oisin at the hospital, just outside Enniskillen. They were blessed with four precious hours with Oisin before he became an angel.

During Mairead’s pregnancy, Oisin had been diagnosed with anencephaly, a neural tube defect which means that the baby’s skull and brain do not develop correctly in the womb.

On Monday, to mark what would have been their beloved son’s third birthday, Mairead and Gareth handed over a cheque for £2128.94 to the SWAH lead midwife, Brenda McCabe. The generous donation will go towards the hospital’s Bereavement Suite Project.

Brenda said, “Mairead, Gareth and their family wished to commemorate Oisin’s third birthday by donating the £2128.94 they fundraised in memory of their much-loved son and to help other families who will have use of the new Bereavement Suite located in the maternity ward at the Hospital.

Expressing her deepest gratitude to the Phair family, Brenda added, “Oisin’s legacy will forever remain with his family and loved ones and also the whole community, in the development of the dedicated Bereavement Suite.

“On behalf of the maternity staff in the hospital, I wish to say thank you for this poignant donation.”