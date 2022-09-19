Tyrone GAA legend becomes principal of childhood school

TRIPLE All-Ireland winner and Tyrone GAA legend, Stephen O’Neill, has begun his first term as principal of St Michael’s Primary School, Dunnamanagh – a place which happens to house many of O’Neill’s earliest childhood memories.

With a red-and-white jersey upon his back, O’Neill’s performances across a decade of inter-county football have earned him an eternal seat at the high table of Tyrone football.

But it was O’Neill’s character in the classroom, rather than his prowess on the pitch, which saw him appointed principal of his old primary school.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald, O’NeilI – who now walks the same halls as principal that once he ran as a young schoolboy – explained his lifelong relationship with the school and the community which it serves.

“I went to St Patrick’s Dunnamanagh when I was wee,” began O’Neill, “and St Michael’s PS is an amalgamation of that school, St Joseph’s, Altishane and Loughash.”

These four historic schools, all of which have their origins in the late 1700s and early 1800s, came together to form St Michael’s PS on September 1, 2019.

O’Neill’s affinity and connection with the school runs deep. In fact, it goes back generations.

“St Patrick’s got an extension and all of the pupils came together under one roof in September of 2019 – the same roof that I was taught under, that my granny served under as a cook in, and that my own mother worked under as a cleaner,” said O’Neill.

So, O’Neill’s commitment to making the school the best that it can possibly be should not come as a surprise.

“Every teacher, every principal, every school, should be completely focused on one simple, but all-important, thing; creating a place that is good for the kids and good for the community.

“I want to continue to help St Michael’s be a place that allows the children to be the best they can be.”

O’Neill’s approach to his new job is one that is uncontrived and genuine, driven not by any desire for material gain or professional ambition, but rather by an organic interest in seeing the children and community prosper.

“Every day on my way to work I drive past my home house which is only a couple of mile up the road, and when I got the job I had people that were in my class at St Patrick’s texting to wish me good luck.

“I’m looking forward to the years ahead.”