Tyrone pharmacists open coffee shop in Omagh

Pharmacists, Tiernan McCann and Gary Mallon, have always had a fascination with formulas, potions and…coffee.

And after sampling coffee from all over Ireland, the two chemists decided it was time for Omagh to get a taste of the speciality coffee that they have been experimenting with for a number years.

The co-founder of the new coffee shop, Alchemist, and former Tyrone All-Ireland winning GAA star, Tiernan McCann said he had the business idea brewing in the back of his mind for some time before turning to the British Business Bank for support.

Tiernan said: “Gary and I would travel a fair distance to sample different types of coffee, and it was always a desire for us to open our own shop. We spent time researching beans, the art and process of coffee making before finally taking the leap to open our own special place.

“As we are both still working pharmacists, we wanted our space to almost resemble a lab which is why the shop has a clinical aesthetic. We always loved the idea that through mystical formula, you can create something special and its why we chose the name Alchemist – coffee is a kind of formula and most definitely, special.

Despite being a haven for coffee enthusiasts in Omagh, Tiernan and Garry have welcomed customers from beyond Tyrone.

Tiernan and Garry are extremely passionate about their coffee and with the help of the British Business Bank, they were able to finance this dream.

The British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme enables entrepreneurs to borrow up to £25,000 as a government-backed loan with a fixed 6% interest rate. Repayments are made over one to five years and start ups also receive 12 months of free business mentoring.

Tiernan added: “The bank supported us with the funding we needed to get our business off the ground and running. We also received fantastic guidance from our Start Up Loans advisor and he took us through the do’s and don’ts of a start-up.

Alchemist has only been open three months but has already got off to a flying start, they have employed six local staff and are enjoying the journey of a new business.

