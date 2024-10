A TYRONE student has been awarded the prestigious SWC Higher Education Community Scholarship for the 2024/25 academic year, which is valued at more than £10,000.

The award to Bradley Creevy, from Cookstown is part of the college’s ongoing commitment to widening access and participation for students from local feeder schools.

The scholarship will provide Bradley with a fee waiver of £10,150 over three years, covering the full-time tuition fees for both the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Computing and a one-year Open University BSc (Hons) Degree in Computing Top-up, both delivered at SWC’s Dungannon campus.

Advertisement

Bradley, who previously attended Holy Trinity College, initially studied A-Levels but found that they weren’t the right fit for him. He then decided to enrol at SWC to study an extended BTEC, which is equivalent to three A-Levels, enabling him to progress to the Foundation Degree in Computing.

Consequently, Bradley was eligible to apply for the scholarship and found the process to be remarkably easy.

Bradley said, “The Higher Education scholarship will save me a lot of money, as the tuition fees for this course are quite high.

“Thanks to this scholarship, I’ve been able to pursue my ambition in IT without the stress of accumulating large debt.

“The application process was simple and quick, and I would highly recommend SWC for further and higher education – the lecturers are incredibly supportive, and the overall environment is friendly and welcoming.”

South West College offers several scholarship initiatives for full-time Higher Education students throughout the academic year.