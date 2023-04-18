UFU raises almost £4k for Marie Curie

THE Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is pleased to announce that £3,768 was raised at the UFU annual dinner on at the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown, for UFU president David Brown’s chosen charity, Marie Curie.

Mr Brown said, “I can’t thank our guests enough for their kind donations at the annual dinner. Especially with the ongoing cost of living crisis and the financial pressure farm families have been enduring due to rising input costs.

It is a true reflection of the generosity and good will of our farming community.

Advertisement

“Marie Curie is a charity that is very close to my heart. It provides essential end of life care and support for patients and their families. Unfortunately, too many of us have experienced that incredibly difficult situation within the family or through a close friend. The monies will make a big difference helping to ensure that Marie Curie can continue to deliver their vital services to those in need.”

Conor O’Kane, senior partnership manager at Marie Curie said, “Marie Curie is delighted and grateful to be partnering with UFU. The generosity of UFU members and rural communities will enable us to provide end of life care to people across the whole of Northern Ireland. We are extremely appreciative of the support from attendees at the annual dinner and look forward to other projects with UFU throughout the year.”