Ukranian mother and daughter reunited for Christmas

A MOTHER and daughter from Ukraine have enjoyed an emotional reunion in Omagh after months of separation due to the ongoing war in their home country.

They will now be able to spend Christmas together in a safe environment far removed from the brutality of a conflict that will soon be raging for a year.

Iryna Syrbu arrived in Omagh with her cousin Christina and her two sons last May after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Iryna and her family are from the city of Mykolaiv, which is one of the largest cities in southern Ukraine. This part of the country has seen some of the most intense fighting and at one point was occupied by Russian forces.

However, it was liberated just over a month ago on November 12.

When Iryna arrived in Ireland last spring, she was heartbroken to leave behind most of her family, including her beloved mother, Larissa.

She also has a brother fighting in the Ukranian army.

Iryna stayed with a sponsor when she came here, but now has her own apartment. This meant that she was able to bring her mother to Omagh.

Larissa arrived safe and sound at the beginning of December.

Larissa says she has enjoyed her short time in the town, and is particularly fond of the Irish countryside.

Speaking to the UH through an interpreter, Larissa said, “I have only been in Omagh for just over a week but I like it so far. The people are very friendly and the nature here is beautiful. Back home in Ukraine, it is very different. There are not as many trees or green fields. Instead we have big open prairies which are still beautiful, but it is different.

“The Irish people are also very friendly, smiley and warm.”

Larissa also spoke briefly about conditions back in Ukraine, and about the struggles its people are enduring.

She said, “There is daily gunfire and it is dangerous.

“At the minute there is no running water in my city of Mykolaivand and it is a difficult time. It was also very hard to leave my family and friends behind.”

Iryna hopes her mother will enjoy living in the Omagh area as much as she does.

“I really like living in Omagh, the people are very nice and friendly,” said Iryna.

“Before moving here, I lived in what we regard as a small city of just over 500,000 people so it is a change coming to a more rural area but I like the quiet lifestyle I have here.

“I was so happy when my mum arrived here a couple of weeks ago. It means that we can spend Christmas together and she is safe here.”