TRILLICK Community Group held their vintage rally on Friday evening last, and with exceptionally favourable weather conditions, it proved to one of the most successful ever.

Cars, lorries, tractors, motor bikes and bicycles began arriving early at the grounds of Trillick football club. A number of unusual vehicles attracted much attention from the large number of spectators, such as the mini thresher belonging to John O Neill of Ardboe, and a khaki green warlike Bedford MJ lorry belonging to Joe McGee formerly of Edenagon, Trillick. Also in attendance were a number of representatives from the Fermanagh Vintage Tractor Club. Deciding on the winners in the various categories was difficult for the judges, but in the end, the following were the successful entries.

The winners in the tractor category were: 1st – Martin Flynn with a McCormack International, 2nd – Harry Maguire with his Ford 5000 and 3rd place went to Turlough McNulty in his Massey Ferguson 35. The prestigious Leo McPhillips Memorial trophy was won by Mervyn Wilkinson in a Ford 5000. In the car category, the winners were: 1st – Ian Hetherington with his yellow Mini; in second place was Jim McAleer in an Austin 1800 while with a Mercedes 250, Baskin Hassard came third. Malcom Coalter entertained the spectators with his music selections, and the children enjoyed their own vehicle parade within the surround of the grounds.

There was also a draw for some valuable prizes all sponsored through the generosity of local businesses, and, at the end of the evening, the chairperson of the group, Claire Donnelly, thanked everyone for their support, co-operation and generosity, with all the proceeds going towards Aisling Centre in Enniskillen, the local counselling, psychotherapy and wellbeing service.