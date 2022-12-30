Walk in memory of Tommy Nugent in Gortin Glens

Join in remembering Tommy Nugent Senior with a fundraising walk in the Glens in his memory.

Beginning at midday, the walk will start at 12 noon on Monday, January 2 at The Glenpark Estate crossing over into the forest for a scenic stroll.

The walk will then conclude back at Glenpark Estate where there will be some delicious refreshments such as soup and sandwiches.

There will be different trails of varying length and difficulty and all proceeds for the Air Ambulance NI.

You can donate via the Just Giving link. Alternatively there will be collection points along the walk. https://www.justgiving.com/Tommy-Nugent1

Let’s come together to remember and celebrate the life of my daddy, the legend, and many others who can’t be with us this Christmas.

Son Tommy Nugent Jnr said, “We are grateful for the Air Ambulance, it was out of their hands but they couldn’t save him however they were able to keep him alive so we could come to terms with it and allow his loved ones to be by his side when he passed. So grab your friends, family, neighbours and pets and join us for a dander in the glens”