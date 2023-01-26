Walking the dog can boost your mental health

DOGS love daily walks because they get to exercise and spend quality time with their owners.

And the good news is that owners also receive the benefits of these walks, as spending time in nature, exercising and getting fresh air can work wonders for our mental health.

January marks ‘Walk Your Dog Month’ – an international event to encourage the public to get out with their pooches. So we paid a visit to an exercise park for dogs in Omagh on a chilly day last week, to find out what local people enjoy about going for walkies.

“It’s important to walk the dog and get out and about everyday,” said Philip Faithfull.

“The hardest part is putting your coat on and getting out on a day like this, but when you do, the benefits are great and it’s good for stress.”

Phillip is a big fan of Omagh’s dog park.

“It’s is superb,” he said. “People come from as far as Derry and Enniskillen as it’s the only enclosed dog walking facility in the area.

“A dog on its lead would never get the same exercise as it could here.”

Roisin Travers was also out enjoying the fresh air with her dog.

“It’s just great to get outside, and of course the dogs enjoy it too,” she said.

“This park is a really good facility.”

Jennifer Warwick, a member of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy, says dogs are a great reason to get out and about.

“The joy dogs show at the prospect of a walk and knowing they are happy helps you feel happier too,” she said.

“Being with your pet has a real, positive impact on your mental health, so going for a walk with them has got to be a win-win.”