MANY wonderful people have came and went from St Conor’s Primary School across it’s 50 years in existence, but one man has remained a constant and unwavering figure within the school for over 34 years.

Liam Grugan began his journey with the primary school back in September 1989, shoulder-to-shoulder with another long standing, much-loved teacher Paul Logue.

But his connection with the school began much earlier.

“I’ve been a teacher at St Conor’s since September 1989 but my association with St Conor’s goes all the way back to 1973,” began Liam.

“I went to Tattyreagh Primary School and when I was P5 I was brought in to play for St Conor’s down at St Pat’s Park along with Seamus Bonner and Shan McCrory and that’s how far back my relationship with the school goes.”

‘FANTASTIC DAYS’

Fast forward to 1989 when Liam would take up a post within the very same primary school, a job which would stand the test of time – 34 years to be exact.

“I entered St Conor’s in 1989 along with Paul Logue and Peter Traynor and have been there since,” he continued.

“There have been lots of fantastic days at the school. We reached the final of the Cumann na mBunscol Baile Ulster Indoor but got beaten in the final and we also got to the final of the ‘School Choir of the Year’ at Ulster Hall and it was another great occasion.

“And there have been a few dark days at St Conor’s which have been well enough documented. But right throughout it all, the teachers, the pupils, the whole staff and the whole community stuck together and got us through it,” said Liam.

“I know that any time I’ve had any problems, just as I did a few years ago, the whole community at St Conor’s rallied behind me and it was just brilliant.”

“That’s always been something about St Conor’s, it’s a whole community and we all look out for each other,” affirmed Liam.

DEDICATED

The epitome of a caring and dedicated teacher, Liam then shared the pride he holds for every single student who graces the halls of St Conor’s.

“When a child leaves St Conor’s we don’t forget about them. We are very, very proud of each of them and we watch their progress throughout life,” said Liam.

“We try and do the best we can for every child that comes through the door and every child is valued.”

Liam then concluded with a hint toward retirement, but makes certain that he has another few years teaching left in him yet.

“So now I’m in my third principal and I think maybe this is my last principal – after 34/35 years, another couple of years might do me.”