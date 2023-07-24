Woman with MS gearing up for epic charity cycle

WITH the ‘Lough Ness 600’ coming into view, a Tyrone woman with multiple sclerosis (MS) continues to go through the gears, as she intensifies her training in preparation for one of the biggest challenges of her life.

Over four days at the start of August, Tracy Kelly, who until a few months ago had virtually no experience in the saddle, will cycle from the edge of Lough Ness to the shores of Loughmacrory.

Tracy will take on this Herculean cycle as part of a pack of 12 charitable cyclists, all of who aim to have raised at least £1,000 for the MS Society by the time the day of reckoning arrives.

Advertisement

On Saturday past, Tracy, who refuses to let her diagnosis temper her athletic ambitions, ramped up her training by yet another notch, when she, along with her two siblings, completed the ‘Ring of Clare’ cycle.

Riding alongside her brother Noel and sister Monica, Tracy opted not to take on the slightly handier 120km circuit; instead, choosing to throw herself at the more gruelling 160km loop.

Speaking to us from the western roads that they traversed on Saturday, Tracy’s brother, Noel, told us about the palpable sense of excitement that builds as the ‘Lough Ness 600’ draws nearer.

“As we inch towards August 2, we can feel the excitement growing,” he said.

“Tracy has committed to this big time.

“She understands that there is no substitute for hard work, and she put in the miles in order to give herself the best chance when the ‘Lough Ness 600’ arrives.

“The way she handled the ‘Ring of Clare’ today shows that she has what it takes, and more.”

Advertisement

With the support of her family, friends, and fellow cyclists, Tracy has shown enormous will power and courage throughout what has essentially been a three-month training camp.

“Saturday’s cycle was tough enough, but Tracy did the Wicklow 200 at the start of June, and that is probably Ireland’s hardest sportive [a long-distance road cycling event].”

But it is not only Tracy’s training that has been of epic proportions – so, too, has her fundraising.

“Tracy has pulled out all the stops to raise money for MS Society, as have the rest of us to be fair,” said Noel.

“I have run a number of raffles, and, actually, have two Luke Combs tickets up for grabs at the minute.”

When the cyclists return to home on August 6, they will roll into Loughmacrory GAA grounds at around 8 o’clock in the evening, where there will be a celebratory homecoming, complete with a BBQ, pizzas, live music and beer.

To find out more about the homecoming, or to make a donation, visit the ‘Lough Ness 600’ Facebook page.