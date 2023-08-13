This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Woodworkers craft new crosses for church

  • 13 August 2023
Woodworkers craft new crosses for church
Steven Moore and Kevin Kerrigan are pictured beside the pinnacle crosses which they crafted for the Stations of the Cross at St Eugene's Church, Glenock. Also included in the photo is Parish Priest, Fr Roland Colhoun, who was overjoyed with their meticulous work.
Michael DevlinBy Michael Devlin - 13 August 2023
