Young Altamuskin man ‘lived life to the full’

A YOUNG Altamuskin man who died tragically from natural causes last week has been described at his funeral as someone who embraced life despite the restrictions of living with epilepsy.

Peter Donnelly was 26, and was studying for a Masters degree at Queen’s University when he died.

Hundreds of people attended his Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Dunmoyle on Friday.

Advertisement

It is the second tragic death to hit the community in the parish of Errigal Ciaran in recent weeks.

Last month, Shaun Conroy also died suddenly.

Prayers at the funeral were offered for all those living with epilepsy around the world, and that medical science can find a breakthrough to help ease their suffering.

In his homily, Fr Michael O’Dwyer, said that Mr Donnelly had been ‘enthusiastic’ in his education, first at Ulster University in Coleraine, and laterly at Queen’s.

“Peter loved his dog Mira and nature walks,” he said. “Life, and the world, can have different futures for us, and Peter embraced the different twists and turns that his life took on and by all accounts lived a very full life with many achievements,” he said.

“He had a lot more to experience and a lot more to give in life, but that is not to be. It will take time to accept that fact of life concerning Peter.

“But, his legacy is that he embraced life despite the human limitations which were placed on him, and there is a lesson in that for all of us.

Advertisement

“When God brings us into the world, his hopes and dreams for us is to be fully human; full of life and love, and able to express that love, and then return to God to express that divine love in what we call heaven.

“That is now fulfilled for Peter.”

Mr Donnelly was a member of the Errigal Ciaran team which won the 2012 Tyrone Juvenile team, of which is father, Frankie, was part of the management team.

The club also paid a special tribute to the 26-year-old, describing how the whole community had been left ‘stunned’ by the tragic and untimely passing.

“Peter represented the club at every level throughout his underage career, and was a member of our championship winning U16 panel of 2012.

“A day made all the more special for Peter as his proud father, Frankie was joint manager of the team,” they said.

“Peter’s name was handed down from his Grandfather, a member of the 1963 St Enda Cup winning team, and a man who left his mark within the Club, the lineage runs strong within the club.”

Mr Donnelly is survived by his parents, Frankie and Carmel, sister, Niamh, brother, Ronan, and a large family circle.