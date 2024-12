The death has occurred of Eileen Reid (née Mc Girr), 32, Gardenville Avenue, Omagh, Tyrone / Fintona, Tyrone. Peacefully, but suddenly, 7th December 2024 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother of Seamus (Annie), Eugene (Majella), Marie (Isaac), Frances, Christopher and the late Sean and Kieran. Reposing at the home of her son and daughter in law, Eugene and Majella Reid, 3, Birchwood, Omagh BT79 7RA, from 5 p.m. on Sunday 8th December. Funeral from there on Tuesday 10th December at 9.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in The Church Of Christ The King, Strathroy. Interment afterwards in St. Eugene’s Cemetery, Glenock, Newtownstewart. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy, may do so on the condolence section below. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Diabetes U.K. (Omagh Branch) c/o any family member. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.