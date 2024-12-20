Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Ina Maguire (née Mc Kane) Orr Park, Newtownstewart, Tyrone / Strabane, Tyrone Peacefully, 18th December 2024 R.I.P. (formerly of Ligfordrum, Newtownstewart). Beloved wife of the late Pat, much loved mother of Maria (Peter) and Neil (Martha), loving sister of the late Mary, Ann, Danny, Margaret, Dunn, Bridie and Julia. Reposing at the Mc Kane family home, 29, Innisfree Gardens, Strabane, from 5 p.m. today, Thursday, 19th December. Funeral from the Mc Kane family home on Saturday, 21st December, at 9.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Strabane. Interment afterwards in Glenock Cemetery, Newtownstewart. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy, may do so on the condolence section below. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, son, son in law, daughter in law, grand-stepson Diarmuid, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

McCombe, Norman Thomas, December 18th 2024. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded with love), dearly beloved son of the late John and Matilda (Lila), much loved brother of Betty, Sadie, William, Robert, Ken and the late Stuart and Samuel. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 133, Bigwood Road, Donemana on Sunday 22nd December at 2.30 p.m., burial afterwards in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheques made payable to ) W.H. & S.C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital Ward 26 (Respiratory Ward) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. “Resting where no shadows fall”.

McElhinney (Omagh), 19th December 2024 Patrick Joseph (Josie), late of 5 Kevlin Gardens. Peacefully at Springlawn Nursing Home. Loving son of the late Joe and Lizzie RIP. Loving brother of Jim, Michael, Tony, Aidan and the late Marnie, Frankie, John, Rosie, Bridie, Patricia and Mary-Agnes RIP. Remains reposing at O’Kane Bros Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest 59 Drumnakilly Road, Omagh BT79 0JP from 5.30pm to 9pm on Thursday 19th and from 11am to 2pm and 5:30pm to 8pm on Friday 20th December. Requiem mass Saturday 21st December 2024 at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh with interment afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery Drumragh. Remembered always by his brother’s, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Armstrong (née Cooke) December 19, 2024 (peacefully), Ruby, 90 Morgan’s Hill Road, Cookstown, much loved wife of Wilbert, devoted mum of Heather, Brian, Claire and the late Susan, loving mother-in-law of Jennifer and cherished granny of Niamh, Scarlett and Alexander. Family are welcome to call at the home on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 December 2.00pm – 4.00pm and 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in Derryloran Parish Church on Sunday, 22 December at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts.

ADAMS, December 18th, 2024 SAMUEL (SAM) Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 49 Drumquin Road, Castlederg. Dearly beloved husband of Frances. A devoted father of Dean and dear brother of William, David and the late Harold. Everyone is welcome to call at Sam’s late home. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Sam will be held in his late home on Saturday at 2:00pm followed by interment in Castlederg Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to First Castlederg Presbyterian Church Hall Building Fund made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Till we meet again”.