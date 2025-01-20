Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

REID – 19th January 2025, peacefully at hospital, Richard Perry, dearly beloved husband of Olive, Culkeeran Cottage, 142 Moy Road, Dungannon. Loving and much-loved father of Carolyn, Fiona, and Rosanne, father-in-law of Mark and Olivier, and precious grandfather of Lily, Scarlett, Ellis, Willow and Beau. House private with family and close friends welcome. Funeral arrangements to follow. No flowers please. Donations, if desired payable to Eglish Presbyterian Church, c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters and wider family circle. ‘At home with the Lord’

Wright (Nee Stuart) – 17th January 2025. Suddenly at home, 9 Merron Mews, Dungannon, Catherine dearly loved wife of Neill, much loved mother of Tianna, Ellen, Shannon and the late baby Amelia-Lily and Granny to Sophia. Funeral on Tuesday 21st January in Cottagequin Cemetery at 2.00 pm for a graveside service. No flowers please. Donation if desired payable to S.A.N.D.S., c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW. Or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. You fell asleep with no good-byes, but memories of you will never die. We will love you always and forever.

Beggs 19th January 2025. Peacefully at Clandeboye Care Home, William Alexander (Will). 5 Ambleside Drive Bangor, (formerly of Aughnacloy), loving husband of Dorothy, dear father of Gregory, Michael, Stephen and Lisa and much loved grandfather. Funeral service in F, Martin & Sons Funeral Home 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1RY on Wednesday 22nd January 2025 at 12 Noon, followed by interment in Aghaloo Graveyard Aughnacloy. House private. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, on Tuesday 21st January 2025 between 5p.m. and 8p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Will’s memory to Marie Curie C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, family, and family circle. “At home with the Lord”

The death has taken place January 19th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Paul Martin 41 Ardnalee Park, Strabane. Beloved son of the late Helen and Patsy Martin, much loved brother of Kieran and Colin, brother-in-law of Patricia, dearly loved uncle of Aaron and Bronagh and nephew of Mary Duffy (Glebe Park). Reposing at his home on Monday (January 20th) from 11am. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (January 22nd) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply mourned by his brothers, sister-in-law, niece, nephew, aunt and cousins. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Foyle Deaf Association c/o Quigley Funeral Directors or any family member. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Rafferty, Bridget, née Scanlon, Omagh died peacefully at Silverdale Care Home, Castlederg, Co Tyrone on Saturday 18th January 2025, formerly of 81 Mullaghmore Drive, Omagh. Beloved wife of Sean, treasured mother of Michelle (Aldrelle), Tina (Paul), Gareth (Ben) and Kerry. Loving and devoted grandmother to her 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Cherished sister of Willie, Helen Swan, Michael and the late Betty, Leo, Kevin and baby Derek. Much loved daughter of the late Chrissie and Mick. Bridget will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona BT78 2BA from 3pm until 9pm on Sunday 19th January and from 3pm until 9pm on Monday 20th January. A Family Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Bridget, will take place in Grianan House Funeral Home at 12noon on Tuesday 21st January 2025, followed by her burial afterwards in Greenhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for MACCA Resource Centre and Hospital Road Youth Club c/o McAtee Funeral Directors. For those who wish to show a presence on the Funeral route Bridget will leave Grianan House Funeral Home as 12.30pm on Tuesday and will travel to her former residence in Mullaghmore Drive, Omagh and then on to Greenhill Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and entire family circle and friends. To know her was to love her.

Moffett, January 18, 2025 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Sarah Elizabeth (Sally), 40 Kilcronagh Road, Cookstown, much loved sister of Dorothy (McIlmoyle) and the late Jim, treasured aunt of Ruth, Angus (Toria) and Cheryl (David) and cherished great-aunt of Darcey, Evie, Thomas and Johannes. Everyone welcome at Sally’s home on Sunday from 3.00pm. Funeral service in First Presbyterian Church Cookstown on Monday, 20 January at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to First Presbyterian Church Cookstown c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. The family feel comforted by the love shown to Sally by all her friends over the years.

The death has taken place January 18th 2025 at her home of Pat Billson 2 Derg Villas and formerly of Netherton, West Midlands. Beloved wife of Paul, much loved mother of Paul, Lisa and Mark, dearly loved grandmother of Meghan Rose and India Jane and sister of the late Kathy, Joyce, John, Thomas and Alf. Reposing at Quigleys Funeral Home on Sunday (January 19th) from 7p.m.to 8p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Monday (January 20th) at 9.30a.m.for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in St Marys Cemetery, Melmount. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, granddaughters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/straban

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Jane (Lyla) Robb 18th January 2025 Peacefully in Melmount Manor Strabane. Dearly Beloved Daughter of the Late Martha and Joseph. Loving sister of the late Jay and John. A Dear Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral service in Adair and Neely funeral home on Monday 20th January at 12noon followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. Visitors welcome to pay respects at Adair and Neely funeral home 10-12 Foyle Road on Sunday 19th January 2pm until 4pm. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu if desired made payable to The Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.