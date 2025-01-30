Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Daly (Omagh, formerly Benefreghan, Greencastle) 28th January 2025 Stephen peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of Aideen. Much loved father of Shea, Dara, Ronan and Leah. Son of Bernie and the late James RIP. Brother of Mark, Damian (Jeanne), Caroline McNamee (Michael) and Donna Marie McCullagh (Mick Francie). Remains reposing at his late residence 21 Arvalee Road, BT79 0LR from 11am on Wednesday 29th and Thursday 30th January. Requiem mass Friday 31st January at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time only on the morning of funeral. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu of flowers if so desired to Cancer Research NI c/o O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Directors, 27 Market Street, Omagh. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, brothers, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family. For those attending the wake house, please approach from the Fox Park side of the Arvalee Road as a one-way system will be in place.

O’Neill (Ardboe, Formerly of Rock and London) 28th January 2025 Peacefully at Fairfields Care Centre Cookstown, Mary Patricia (Patsy), dearly beloved wife of the late Arthur R.I.P. and much-loved mother of Mary, Damien, Karen, Sharon, Claire and Joanne and sister of Margaret, Angela, Breige, Monica, Danny, Charlie and the late Peter R.I.P. Funeral from her home 14 Kilmascally Road, to The Church of The Blessed Sacrament Mullinahoe for 11am Requiem Mass on Thursday 30th January. Interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed via Church Webcam (link below). House private please. St Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren Mark, Michelle, Katie, Robyn, Robert, Danny, Thomas and Oliver, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Finian (Vinnie) O’Neill, peacefully in hospital on the 28th January 2025. May he Rest in Peace. Late of 35. Derrychrin Road, Ballinderry, BT80 0HJ. Beloved husband of the late Sadie RIP and much-loved father of Martin Gerard, Adrian and Declan. Adored grandfather of Ryan, Connor, Amy, Shauneen, Naomh, Eyna, Jessica and Mikey. Son of the late Michael and Jane RIP and loving brother of Oliver and the late Sarah Agnes, Eileen, Maggie, Bridie, Rosemary, Atti Joe, Tommy and baby Michael RIP. Reposing at his late residence this evening at 7.00 pm. Everyone welcome. Removal from his late home at 11.30am on Thursday 30th January for 12.00 pm Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinderry, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can also be viewed on parish webcam via the link, https://www.churchservices.tv/ballinderry. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to “Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust” payable via the link, www.kbrtrust.com. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have Mercy on him.

DONALDSON, January 26th, 2025, DAVID WINSTON. Suddenly at his late home 26 New Street, Sion Mills. Dearly beloved son of Winston and Annette. A cherished brother of Mark (Amanda) and Dale (Sinead). A loving uncle and step-father of Ryan, Rory and Jamie. House Strictly Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home, Omagh on Wednesday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of David will be held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home, Omagh on Thursday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Urney cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance NI, Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Peace Perfect Peace.”

Cinovska 23rd January 2025. Peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, late of The Grouse Care Home. Devoted mother of Kristaes, Justine, Anna and Ilze, loving daughter of Imants and Dzidra Lemkena. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY on Thursday 30th January 2025 from 7 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. A private Cremation will take place. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “At Rest.”

The death has occurred of Barbara Fenella FINNEY. Peacefully at Corkhill Care Home Barbara Fenella, late of 13 Killyneil Road, Dungannon. Loving daughter of the late Mary and J.E. Finney, dear sister of Penny, Carole and the late Rosemary, much loved aunt and great aunt. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY on Friday 31st January 2025 for a celebration of Fenella’s life at 4 p.m., followed by refreshments. A private cremation will take place. Donations may be made in Fenella’s memory to Brooke Hospital for Animals payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.”

Willie Shields, 27 Fardross Road, Clogher, Co. Tyrone BT76 0HG Tuesday January 28th peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Loving husband of Phyllis and father to Andrea (Darren), Jolene (Keith), John (Donna), Barry (Nicola), Anita (Ashley), Faustina (Stephen) and Danielle (Michéal). Pre-deceased by his parents Frank and Rose, his brothers John, Gerard and Michael and Baby Joseph. Reposing at his home from 3.00pm until 9.00pm this afternoon and again from 3.00pm until 9.00pm tomorrow (Wednesday). Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Clogher for 11.00 o’clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May Willie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, friends and entire family circle.