Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Mulhern (Zamlynny) Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness, bravely borne, 16th February 2025 R.I.P. (late of 34, Skibo Avenue, Glenrothes, Fyffe, Scotland and formerly of Castlederg). Much loved mother of Pete and Keith, loving sister of Anna (Craig), Katie (Getty) and the late Sadie, Ruby and Eugene, cherished daughter of the late Mary and Peter. Reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE, on Thursday 20th February from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday 21st February from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday 22nd February at 1.30 p.m. for Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. in St. Francis Of Assisi Church, Drumnabey. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carncorn. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.

McConnell – February 18th 2025, (suddenly) at his late home, 15 Abbeyvillas, Ardstraw. Thomas Patrick (Tommy), partner of the late Joan Crozier, step father of Darren, and dear brother of Jean, Margaret, Bobby, Billy, Jimmy, Francis and the late Sadie and Georgena, and a much loved uncle. Family and friends welcome at Hood & Co Undertakers Funeral Home, 9 St. Eugene’s St, Newtownstewart, today Thursday between 6.00 and 9.00pm please. Funeral Friday February 21st in Hood & Co Undertakers Funeral Home, service at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Ardstraw New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to “Marie Curie Cancer Care” c/o Hood & Co Undertakers, 29 Main St, Newtownstewart, BT78 4 AD. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

Barker – 19th February 2025. Peacefully in Springlawn Nursing Home. Cassie. Late of Main Street, Seskinore. Beloved wife of the late Tom and dear Mother of Eric (Pearl), Iris (Gerry), Malcolm (Ellen), Lorraine (Henry) the late Leslie and Ivor (Jennifer). Much loved Granny of Emma, Alistair, Moiya, Olivia, Vivian, Ian, Erin, Thomas and Great-Grandmother of Kaitlyn, Tom, Adam, Ella, Jessica, Olivia, Julia, Joseph and Orla. House private please. Funeral service in Seskinore Presbyterian Church Saturday 22nd at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired for Seskinore Presbyterian Church payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road. Omagh. BT79 0HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Rountree – 13th February 2025. Peacefully in Hospital. Elizabeth. Late of Ednatoodry, Fintona. Beloved wife of the late Richard and dear mother of Sandra (Neil Cholmondeley) and the late Winston (Mandy). Much loved Grandmother of Gary, Nigel, Jonathan, Jason and Bethany. Great-Grandmother of Macie-May, Ted, Jaxon and Rosa. Precious sister of Winston, sister-in-law of Myrtle, Aunt of Wendy and Nigel and the extended family circle. House Strictly private please with family and friends welcome to call at Donacavey Parish Church on Friday 14th from 5pm – 8pm. Funeral service in Donacavey Parish Church on Saturday 15th February at 1pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only with donations for Podiatry Dept. South West Acute Hospital payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road. Omagh. BT790HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Harper Andrew Charles (PJ) February 13, 2025. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family) much loved partner of Kathy, devoted dad of Lita (Louise), Lombardo (Romaine), D’arcy and Phoenix (Abbey), an adored granda of Brooklyn, Esmé, Drew and Arlo, dearest brother of Richard and William. Funeral leaving his late home 10, Blackstone Park, Magheramason on Friday 21st February at 1.15 p.m. for a Service in Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium at 3.00 p.m.. PJ will be reposing in his late home from Tuesday 18th February, all are welcome to call to pay their respects from then. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the White Butterfly Foundation or to W.H. & S.C.T Altnagelvin Hospital (ICU) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagevin, Londonderry. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle.

The death has occurred of Alan HULL 19th February 2025, suddenly, at Cathedral Close, Clogher. Alan, a much loved son of Helen and John, and a dear brother and uncle. The family home and Alan’s funeral service are both strictly private please. Donations in memory of Alan are to St Macartan’s Cathedral Clogher. Please make all cheques payable to “St Macartan’s Clogher” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. “Alan, you are now at peace with William.”

The death has taken place February 19th 2025 at the Royal Victoria Hospital of Maureen Hegarty (née Mc Dermott) 22 Mulvey House, Strabane. Beloved wife of Brian, much loved mother of Bernadette, Brian Jnr. (Ursula), Sharon (Martin), Claire (Paul) and the late baby Esther and sister of Vera, Helena, Ann and Martina. Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home on Thursday (February 20th) from 7p.m.to 8p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Friday (February 21st) at 5p.m. to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane. Requiem Mass on Saturday (February 22nd) at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

The death has occurred of Roderick (Roddy) MacKENIZE 12th February 2025 died suddenly in Delaware, USA, 45 years old, beloved son of Bill and Elizabeth, The Old Rectory Dunamanagh, Co Tyrone much loved brother of Alison, Rhona, Patricia and Allan, brother-in-law of Tom, Patrick and Rosie and dear uncle of Arthur, Poppy, Patrick, Eoin and James. A Memorial service will be held in Donemana Presbyterian Church, Church View, Donemana, BT82 0PB on Wednesday 26th February 2025 at 1 pm. All welcome. Rest in peace and forever in our hearts.

QUINN (Ballinderry) We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Georgina Quinn nee O’Neill, peacefully at hospital surrounded by her loving family on the 19th February 2025. Late of 60 Derrychrin Road, Ballinderry BT80 0HJ. Dearly beloved wife of Pat Joe, loving mother of Camillius and his fiancée Monica. Daughter of the late Peter and Rose O’Neill RIP, and much loved sister of Pat, Oliver, Hugh Joe, Raymond, Annie (McNally), Eugene, Betty (McKenna), Martin, Gerald, Jean (McCusker) and the late twin Mairead RIP. Removal from her late residence on Saturday 22nd February 2025 at 11.20am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinderry, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can also be viewed on the parish webcam via the link. https://www.churchservice.tv/ballinderry Georgina’s wake has now commenced. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, Monica, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Saint Michael the Archangel pray for her.