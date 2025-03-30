Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

IRWIN– 29th March 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Greenfield, Fivemiletown and formerly Brownhill, Irvinestown. Ronald Cedric William (Roy) dearly loved husband of the late Edith, dear brother of Freda, Valerie, Patsy, Ricky, Ian, Olive, George, Maureen, Cyril and the late John and Pearl. Family homes strictly private please. The Funeral Service for Roy will take place on Monday 31st March in St Johns Parish Church Fivemiletown at 1.30pm followed by burial in Townhill Cemetery Irvinestown. There will be an opportunity to meet with the family in St Johns Parish Church prior to the service from 12.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance NI, cheques should be made payable to Air Ambulance NI and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Roy will be lovingly remembered by all his family. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

The death has taken place March 29th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Rosie Houston (née Mc Kenna) 58 Ballycolman Road, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Francie, much loved mother of Patrick, Malachy and Jarlath, mother-in-law of Katrina and Sinead, dearly loved grandmother of Áine, Émer and Millie, cherished daughter of the late Maggie and Patrick (Alla) Mc Kenna and dear sister of Packie and the late John, Mary and Robert. Reposing at her home on Saturday (March 29th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Monday (March 31st) at 9.35a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Vincent de Paul c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

McNaney (nee ONeill) 1 Woodland Drive, Cookstown, BT80 8PL), Ann (Rose), peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, March 28th 2025 (R.I.P). Beloved wife of the late Edward (R.I.P). Devoted mother of Fiona, Alanna (Kelly), Darren also mother in-law of Tony, Peter and Julia. Precious grandmother of Erin Smith(Daniel), Paul Kelly, Oscar McNaney and great grandmother of Amelia Smith and Fíadh Smith. Cherished sister of Maureen, Maurice, Austin and the late Phelim (R.I.P). St. Therese of the little flower pray for her. Ann’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake on Saturday (March 29th) and Sunday (March 30th) from 12:00 -3:00pm and 6:00pm – 9:00pm. Funeral from there on Monday (March 31st) at 11:30am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 12:00 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in St Joseph St Malachy’s Cemetery, Drummullan. Ann’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, sons in-law, daughter in-law, grandchildren, great grand children, sister, brothers, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Alzheimer’s Society c/o any family member.

McElroy Eileen (née Devlin) Omagh, Co Tyrone, formerly of 1 Lambrook Gardens, Omagh BT78 5SG, died peacefully in Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday 28th March 2025. Beloved wife of Tom. Treasured mother of Helen Toner (Kris RIP) and Peter. Loving and devoted grandmother of Olivia, Joseph and Daniel. Cherished sister of Jimmy, Bridie McElroy (Denis RIP), Winnie Kelly (Ray), Lilian McGuire (Seamus), Kathleen O’Donnell (Seamus RIP), Emmerick Wilson (Trevor), Bernie Duffy (Damian), Martin and the late Mary O’Kane (Seamus RIP). Daughter of the late Peter and Alice. Eileen will be reposing in her late residence from 1pm until 9pm on Saturday 29th March and from 1pm until 9pm on Sunday 30th March. House private on morning of funeral. Wake car parking is available at Tyrone Diesel Systems (McGrenaghan’s). Eileen will leave her late residence at 10.20am on Monday 31st March for 11am requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumragh, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Omagh Palliative Care Ward, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.