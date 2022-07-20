Return of the Summe Seisiún at Dún Uladh

THE embracing hum of Irish traditional music filled Omagh’s Dún Uladh last week when an all-star line-up of musicians and dancers took to the stage, heralding the return of the annual Summer Seisiún.

During the opening show, the house band (Fergal McAloon, Kieran Leonard, Ronan Warnock and Maggie Maguire) were joined by special guests, Bríd Harper and PJ McDonald.

Advertisement

Music-wise the night had everything: Reels and jigs sent dancers spiraling skywards in poetic motion, and, in perfect balance, slow airs brought the heartbeat of the room down to a low, contemplative knock.

There was plenty of craic around the bar and those in search of pints hadn’t far to travel from seat to counter, such is the close and convenient set-up of Dún Uladh.

This week, there will be no Seisiún to avoid any trampling of the toes of the Ulster Fleadh festivities in Dromore. However, things will resume the following Thursday with special guest, Jack Warnock.

Then, the week after that, the stage will see the masterful accordion player, Gary Curley, and the stylish banjo man, Stephen McKee, join the house band.

And, finally, on the closing evening of August 11, the Haydens – who treated last year’s crowd to a genuinely awe-inspiring performance – will return to close the festival. An epic month of music lays ahead.