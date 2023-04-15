A Song for Europe

A GROUP of Strabane men who are over 55 and interested in singing and making music are planning to stage a Eurovision-inspired show in mid-June.

After kicking a few ideas around, the members of Music to Your Ears decided on their theme, highlighting not just Irish wins in the prestigious competition, but making it a celebration of Eurovision throughout the years.

Group member, and former Eurovision entrant, Mickey Joe Harte, said, “Around 22 people attended the library meeting. At the moment, it’s very much still in the planning stage, but we have ideas.

Advertisement

“Of course, Ireland has won the competition seven times so we’re going to be incorporating those winners into the show alongside UK winners, some of which have a local connection; Derry man Phil Coulter was responsible for writing ‘Puppet On String’, a winner for Sandie Shaw and ‘Congratulations’ for Cliff Richard, which came second.

“It should be another great night when we put the show on in the summer.”

Asked if we can expect to see a version of ‘Riverdance’, Mickey remained coy, leaving it at ‘maybe’.

Once more, Mickey Joe and Terry McCafferty will help the group develop their ideas to culminate in one of their musical shows, which have played to packed houses and to much acclaim in recent years.

New members, with or without musical ability, are always welcome to join this local band of rock ‘n roll kids, with guitar tuition part of the programme.