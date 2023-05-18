AC/DC tribute band to bring ‘thunder’ to Bogans

IT looks like there will be ‘thunder’ on Saturday night, as an AC/DC tribute band will be playing in Bogans Bar – and they have promised that the concert will be ‘very special’.

Taking place on May 20, ‘AC?DC Belfast’ will rock off proceedings after 9pm, and the highly-anticipated event is all part of Bogans 80 year anniversary celebrations.

“Alright Omagh and surrounding areas,” a spokesperson from the band said. “We have never played in Omagh before, but we cannot wait to get to Bogans Bar. The way the gigs have been going at the minute, it is going to be very special!

Advertisement

“Tickets are priced at £12 plus fees, and are available from Ticketmaster Ireland,” they added. “If there are any left on the night, they will be £15, but I’ll try and keep you posted.

“We’ll see you soon!” he added.

Together for nearly 30 years, AC?DC formed initially to celebrate the early tunes of AC/DC, and the songs of the original singer, Bon Scott. From the early hits like ‘TNT’ and ‘Long Way To The Top’, from the ‘High Voltage’ album, through to ‘Dirty Deeds’ and ‘Jailbreak’, to the fantastic ‘Let There Be Rock’, and ‘Powerage’ albums, to ‘Walk All Over You’ and ‘Touch Too Much’, from the ‘Highway To Hell’ album, the band enjoy playing all of the best Bon Scott era DC tunes as part of their excellent set.

The band have also added in their favourites from the ‘Back in Black’ album, ‘Shoot To Thrill’, ‘Hell’s Bells’, ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’, and, of course, the album’s title track, as well as everyone’s favourite, ‘Thunderstruck’.

l AC?DC Belfast will take to Bogans Bar on Saturday, May 20, with doors at 9pm. Tickets are available now from ‘Ticketmaster.ie’