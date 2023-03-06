Arts and music celebrated for 100th year in Dungannon

School choirs from across east Tyrone have taken to the stage in proud celebration of the 100th year of ‘Dungannon Music and Drama Festival’.

Tiny voices came together to create a massive sound of celebration and togetherness on Tuesday morning in Drumglass Parish Centre , as pupils from Newmills Primary School, Junior Dungannon Primary School, Arthur Hamilton Walker Memorial Primary School, Augher Central Primary School, and Bush Primary School gave it their all.

Smiles beamed around the hall when the children stepped onto the raised platform, as brothers and sisters, and parents and grandparents looked proudly upon their respective little people.

Advertisement

Music Week of the century-old festival came to a close on last Wednesday, with a day marked by beautiful folk ballads.

But, as the sound of song settles in Dungannon, in its wake rises the waves of rousing orations, as Speech Week kicks off.

Spoken prose and poetry will be heard across the town from March 6 to March 9.