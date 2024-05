FROM Seamus Heaney, to George Best, John Hume, Jack Charlton, Rev Harold Good and Fr, Alec Reid, Strabane-based artist, Ryan Coyle produces stunningly realistic portraits of people who inspire him.

First falling in love with art at an early age, Ryan told the Chronicle that he was motivated to create by his art teacher, Maurice Harron, who designed amazing the Tinnies sculptures in the heart of Strabane while he was a student at St Columb’s College, Derry.

Ryan then moved on to study art at the North West Regional College before attending Ulster University where gained a degree in ‘Visual Communication’, before continuing his studies at John Moore’s Liverpool, gaining a PGCE in Art and Design.

Now an art teacher himself, Ryan aims to inspire the next generation of budding creatives at his post at Saint Patrick’s and St Brigid’s College in Claudy.

To date, Ryan has amassed a large following on social media with people enamoured with his stunning black and white portraits of famous people; including those from both sides of our divided society to show what we share culturally.

“Painting a portrait is a strange experience,” Ryan described.

“You really feel like you are making a connection with the subject of the portrait – despite the fact it’s usually a one-way thing.

“I enjoy learning more about these people while I paint them.

“I try to find an image that captures an aspect of the persons personality as I see them, and I use that as a starting point.”

You can find more of Ryan’s art on his social media page under the name ’Ryan Coyle Fine Art’.

He is currently working on a website. If you are interested in a commission or some prints, you can also contact him at: ryancoyleart@outlook.com