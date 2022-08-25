‘Winnie’ the wallaby found

THE search is over for ‘Winnie’ the runaway wallaby, who was found last night (Wednesday) near the Glenpark Estate where she escaped on Sunday.

The small marsupial had been missing since she jumped the fence of her enclosure on the estate’s open farm after she and another wallaby had been delivered earlier that day.

Richard Beattie, the owner of the Glenpark Estate, said he was relieved to have ‘Winnie’ back in the open farm ‘safe and sound’.

Richard told We Are Tyrone, “I have been genuinely touched by the outpouring of support over the last few days. There are too many people to mention, but we appreciate all of the calls and messages, and also the media interest which helped highlight our plight.

“We couldn’t be happier, and can whole heartedly assure you Winnie is none the worse after the great escape.”

Richard said he would like to thank Tony Smith and Derek Storey, the two men who found the Aussie animal.