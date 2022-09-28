Award-winning comedian Neil Delamere to grace Omagh stage

One of Ireland’s favourite stand-up comedians is set to grace the Strule Arts Centre in hilarity at the beginning of next year.

Neil Delamere is a regular on RTÉ and the BBC, and is one of the original panelists of the popular BBC Northern Ireland comedy panel show, ‘The Blame Game’ – and tickets for his Omagh show, ‘Delmerium’, are on sale now.

Best-known for his irreverent style of humour and for making people laugh at themselves, the Offaly comedian began his comedy career in 2004 at the legendary ram-packed Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where he won an award for being one of the best debut stand up comedians.

After spring-boarding to fame, Neil is now a regular face on TV; appearing on the BBC One comedy TV show, ‘One Night Stand’, which showcases some of the UK and Ireland’s most popular comedians, including Johnny Vegas, Michael McIntyre, and Local favourite Patrick Kielty.

Delamere has also appeared on Michael McIntyre’s ‘Comedy Roadshow’, and hosted a TV show from the world’s most prestigious comedy festival, ‘Just For Laughs’ in Montreal, Canada, where he interviewed some of the performers at the legendary festival.

In 2011, he hosted ‘The Only Viking in the Village’ on RTÉ, in which he explored his Viking roots. The show was nominated in the factual category for an Irish Film and Television Award, and won.

Delamere also hosts a popular radio show on Today FM every Sunday, called ‘Neil Delamere’s Sunday Best’. In the show, Neil plays some of his favourite music chats to guests, and tells hilarious road stories from his many stand-up tours.

Expect the usual hilarious stories, wry observations, and quick-witted improvisation, as our comedy hero tries to make sense of the world around him.

Similarly, his topical and relevant comedy is certain to make people think and laugh about some of the troublesome events surrounding them.

l Tickets for ‘Neil Delamere – Delamerium’, are available now on the Strule Arts Centre website and at the Box Office.