Ballad singer returns home to Tyrone from USA

Jet-setting all the way from Philadelphia, native Ardboe man, Raymond Coleman, is set to return to his beloved Loughshore home this May for a very special concert in aid of an even more special cause.

With Ardboe’s Tobin Centre currently running a fundraiser in a bid to reach their target of £50,000 for a new sensory room that will benefit children with special needs, Raymond decided to do his bit for this great cause, and wants to welcome you to a special concert in Kinturk Cultural Centre for a show entitled, ‘Raymond Coleman and Friends’.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald this week Raymond said that he simply ‘couldn’t wait’ to get home and see everyone.

“I usually do a gig when I get home, and I saw a few friends posting online about raising money for the Tobin Centre’s sensory room,” he said.

“So, I reached out and asked them if they wanted to do something where I could sing and all the money could go towards it, because sensory rooms and places like the Tobin Centre are crucial for these kids.

“I know this as my daughter was diagnosed with autism at the age of two, so I’m more than happy to help out for such a great cause.

“These children are special and need all the support we can give them.”

Raymond has made quite a name for himself on the other side of the Atlantic over the last decade as a top ballad singer, and since releasing his latest album, ‘The Postman Thinks I’m Crazy’ in 2021, he has been busy touring up and down the East Coast of America and beyond.

Having announced the gig last week, the team at the Tobin Centre were delighted to also share the news that they had smashed their £50,000 target, following numerous other fundraising efforts, so the money raised on the night will be a much welcomed bonus for the cause.

‘Raymond Coleman and Friends’ will take to the stage in Kinturk Cultural Centre on Sunday, May 7 from 7pm – 9pm.

Tickets are £20 and are available now via ‘www.tobincentre.com’.