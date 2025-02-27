Bigger and even better times ahead for award-winning singer

GALBALLY singer Lauren McCrory is celebrating her success at this year’s Northern Ireland Country Music Awards.

Not only did the Tyrone singer offer a stunning performance on the night, she also took home the prestigious award for ‘Female Newcomer’ as voted for by the general public.

The 27-year-old singer isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, as she is also preparing to release a new single at the end of March, following a successful run in 2024 which saw her releasing three music videos.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald this week, Lauren thanked all those who voted for her.

“I want to say a massive thanks to everyone who has supported me along the way on this journey,” she said.

“It’s nice to be recognised for all the hard work that has went into it.”

Ahead of receiving her award, which was presented to her by Paul McBride from Downtown Radio, Lauren performed a George Jones classic with her own unique spin on it.

“I was the last act to take to the stage on the night and I performed ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today’ which I released in November,” she recounted.

Opry Le Daniel

This certainly wasn’t Lauren’s first time performing the song before such a big audience, as she recently appeared on ‘Opry Le Daniel’ with non-other than the one and only Daniel O’Donnell last year.

“Meeting and working with Daniel was such an amazing experience,” Lauren reflected.

“He’s just as nice a man as anyone would imagine, and I learned a lot from him when I took part in the show.”

With a new single set for release in late March, the Galbally singer said she is ‘really excited’ to get it out, but isn’t giving away too much information just yet…

“It’s a good, upbeat song, one for the dancers and something to jive to,” she said.

“I will also have a music video for the song coming out shortly after its release.

“I’m very excited to share it with everyone, so make sure and keep an eye out for it!”