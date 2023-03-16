Bluegrass Festival headliners named

The first group of stellar roots, bluegrass and Americana acts for this year’s Bluegrass Festival have been announced – and the event is set to feature one of the biggest line-ups to date.

One of the newly announced acts is one of America’s biggest bluegrass and roots musical bands, Zoe & Clyde.

The North Carolina group is renowned for their soaring harmonies and superlative musicianship. They combine traditional bluegrass and old-time music with dashes of klezmer, a unique blend that acknowledges their diverse musical influences.

With their fifth album due for release in 2023, Zoe & Cloyd have toured throughout the USA since forming in 2015. All four band members have a deep knowledge of Appalachian music and folk traditions, and in addition to their busy performing schedule, they all teach in the music department of Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, NC.

The Honey Dewdrops

The Honey Dewdrops are an acclaimed Baltimore duo that gracefully combines acoustic Americana, folk and bluegrass, with gorgeous vocal harmonies, fine songwriting and outstanding musicianship on guitars, clawhammer banjo and mandolin.

Originally hailing from Virginia, Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish settled in the city of Baltimore in 2014.

They have been touring for over 13 years, performing at festivals and venues throughout the USA and around the world, including IBMA World of Bluegrass in North Carolina and Celtic Connections in Glasgow.

Viper Central

Viper Central has gained a reputation as an excellent bluegrass band at festivals throughout western Canada.

They quickly took to the road, touring the west coast of the United States, UK, and continental Europe, half a dozen times.

A decade later, the group has found a maturity and confidence in their sound.

Expect virtuosic chops on the fiddle, mandolin, guitar, banjo and dobro from this energetic band as they rip through classic and original bluegrass pieces at barn-burning tempos.

The date of the festival is set for the weekend of May 26-28 at the Ulster American Folk Park. Early bird tickets are on sale now from the ticket selling website Ticket Tailor until March 31.

You can also get early tickets from: ulsteramericanfolkpark.org.